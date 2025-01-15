Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I do not dig RIG'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Anavex Life Sciences: "...It is, indeed, a spec."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sarepta Therapeutics: "...It is troubling, I don't want to be there."

Viking Therapeutics: "I want you to sell Viking Therapeutics and roll it into Viking Holdings."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Transocean: "No, no, no. I do not dig RIG."

DuPont de Nemours: "I say you hold on to DuPont, it's very cheap versus the rest of the group."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Bank of Korea leaves rates unchanged at 3% in a surprise move

news 15 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Markets celebrate cool CPI, and bank earnings

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us