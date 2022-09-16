Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Nikola

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Albemarle Corp: "I suggest that you wait for it to come down a little, but I do like the situation very much."

Nikola Corp: "I think that stock is lethal, frankly. ... I don't want to own it."

ICL Group Ltd: "I like this company."

Cheniere Energy Inc: "I don't think it's too late. I think Cheniere can still go higher."

