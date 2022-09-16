Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Nikola

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Albemarle Corp: "I suggest that you wait for it to come down a little, but I do like the situation very much."
Nikola Corp: "I think that stock is lethal, frankly. ... I don't want to own it."
ICL Group Ltd: "I like this company."
Cheniere Energy Inc: "I don't think it's too late. I think Cheniere can still go higher."
