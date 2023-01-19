Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like ABM Industries

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dow Inc: "I want you to hold on. ... Keep it at a 5% yield, buy some more if it goes 5.5%."

ABM Industries Inc: "Talk about a boring facilities management company that I like so much. You've got a real winner there."

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc: "Why do we have to fool around in that when we've got United Airlines?"

Weyerhaeuser Co: "I like it a lot."

Lockheed Martin Corp: "People are worried about the Republicans and defense budget. I'm worried about the Ukrainians and defending them, and I think Lockheed Martin plays a key role."

Dynavax Technologies Corp: "As long as you understand that this is a speculative stock and you could lose some money in it, it's fine by me."

MPLX LP: "I like the company. I like the cash flows. I like the pipelines."

Waste Management Inc: "I wish it would be cheaper."

National Fuel Gas Co: "At this point, I'd rather see you in Sempra."

Enphase Energy Inc: "I think Enphase Energy is the perfect way to be able to play the Inflation Reduction Act."

