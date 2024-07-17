Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I like AeroVironment

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AeroVironment: "...There are people in the Pentagon who think that maybe they're charging too much money. Now, they are few and far between, and I think that this is the best bang for your buck, so to speak. But I can tell you that that's the weakness...I like it, though."

Forward Air: "...The times are a-changing. You might get forward to go to 28."

General Dynamics: "I can bless that, because it's not an expensive stock, and it's a great company."

Constellation Energy: "This stock is under heavy pressure. There's a big rotation going on, and the rotation hasn't lasted long enough. I think it's going to go for a couple more days...Keep your powder dry."

