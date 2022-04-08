Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Portillo's Here

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Portillo's Inc: "At this price, I actually like it."

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp: "I say you must buy Palo Alto. ... Palo Alto is the one to own."

AeroVironment Inc: "Let's just say that their stuff is really, really good."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mattel Inc: "Mattel I like so much, I think it's got a great, bright future. ... Sell off a little bit from the top. Buy."

Braskem SA: "I'm turning against the commodity stocks, and that is pure commodity. So I'm going to say you're okay, but don't overstay your welcome."

Digital World Acquisition Corp: "I'm going to hold off on recommending or opining on that stock."

Money Report

business 1 hour ago

Keep an Eye on These 9 Beaten-Down Retail Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

business 1 hour ago

Cramer's Week Ahead: Own Stocks That Are Cheap on a Price to Earnings Basis

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp: "[Federal Realty Investment Trust] is the one I want to go with."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us