Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Portillo's Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Portillo's Inc: "At this price, I actually like it."

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp: "I say you must buy Palo Alto. ... Palo Alto is the one to own."

AeroVironment Inc: "Let's just say that their stuff is really, really good."

Mattel Inc: "Mattel I like so much, I think it's got a great, bright future. ... Sell off a little bit from the top. Buy."

Braskem SA: "I'm turning against the commodity stocks, and that is pure commodity. So I'm going to say you're okay, but don't overstay your welcome."

Digital World Acquisition Corp: "I'm going to hold off on recommending or opining on that stock."

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp: "[Federal Realty Investment Trust] is the one I want to go with."

