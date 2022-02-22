Cramer's Lightning Round: I Will Only Recommend Stocks With Actual Earnings

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Crispr Therapeutics: "They're estimated to lose a lot of money. But more importantly, this is the kind of company right now that is so out of favor that, unless you are willing to take a beating, which I do not encourage, I think you have to take a pass on it."

American Airlines: "It's losing a lot of money. We're not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money unless they can come to profitability ... within the next year, at least."

Uber Technologies: "I need straight out earnings to recommend a stock on this show, because my job is to preserve wealth during a period of tremendous turbulence and then to make wealth when we have the opportunity."

AbbVie: "Still cheap, still got a good dividend. Large, large position for the Investing Club, and I say stay long."

Sirius XM: "I think it's inexpensive. I think the problem is that used car [prices] .... have gone up so high that people aren't buying enough cars. But it will happen. At $6 [per share], I like it."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AbbVie.

