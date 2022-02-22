Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Will Only Recommend Stocks With Actual Earnings

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Crispr Therapeutics: "They're estimated to lose a lot of money. But more importantly, this is the kind of company right now that is so out of favor that, unless you are willing to take a beating, which I do not encourage, I think you have to take a pass on it."

American Airlines: "It's losing a lot of money. We're not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money unless they can come to profitability ... within the next year, at least."

Uber Technologies: "I need straight out earnings to recommend a stock on this show, because my job is to preserve wealth during a period of tremendous turbulence and then to make wealth when we have the opportunity."

AbbVie: "Still cheap, still got a good dividend. Large, large position for the Investing Club, and I say stay long."

Sirius XM: "I think it's inexpensive. I think the problem is that used car [prices] .... have gone up so high that people aren't buying enough cars. But it will happen. At $6 [per share], I like it."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AbbVie.

