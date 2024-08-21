Cramer's Lightning Round: IBM is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
New York Mortgage: "...Don't buy, don't buy."
Zim: "I think it's Zim's time still...I say you hold on to Zim."
PJT Partners: "...It's a dice roll. I can't find out a lot about it. I have to be more certain about a company before I can opine it on this show."
Nano Nuclear Energy: "This is a company that doesn't make money...I know that we all want to play nuclear energy as a way to be able to get cheaper power for the data centers. I'm not going to recommend Nano as the way to do it."
Lumen Technologies: "This is a parabolic move...I was blind to it, and the trade is done."
IBM: "I think IBM's doing a great job...I would hold on to it or buy some."
