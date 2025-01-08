Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'd be careful' with Novo Nordisk

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novo Nordisk: "...I'd be careful."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

PepsiCo: "...Right now, it's in the crosshairs of the GLP-1 situation."

Cencora: "...I think this stock can go lower...I prefer Cardinal to this one."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Lemonade: "...It's up too much. You got to let it come down."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 50 mins ago

Delta to link its loyalty program to Uber, ending partnership with Lyft

news 50 mins ago

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies sexual abuse allegations made by his sister in lawsuit

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us