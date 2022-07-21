Cramer's Lightning Round: I'd Be Very Careful With ZIM Integrated Shipping

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "Believe it or not, that stock could be cut in half. ... I'd be very careful with that one."

EVgo Inc: "I don't want to own the stock because the company does not make a lot of money. ... I mean, like none."

VICI Properties Inc: "I love that company. ... You stay long on that bad boy."

Vale SA: "This is not the time in the cycle, the business cycle, that you want to own that stock."

