Cramer's Lightning Round: Jabil is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
MeiraGTx: "I'm going to put it as a spec...Put it away, speculate. If something great happens, terrific. If not, you won't even notice."
Jabil: "Jabil is such a good company...I'd buy Jabil."
SoFi: "The stock is good."
