Cramer's Lightning Round: Marathon Oil is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Oil: "I think it's a very inexpensive stock, I think you should buy it here."

Enphase: "Enphase just keeps going down...I think at this price it does seem very cheap. I don't know...It is just an unmitigated disaster, that's because it needs financing."

Coherent: "They have a lot of different semiconductor-like components, but they're not making money, and we're just not going to recommend a stock that's not making money."

Icahn Enterprises: "What a mess. I have no idea what it is, I have no idea how it makes its money. I just think it's totally opaque. I say stay away."

Barrick Gold: "Look, I think gold is an insurance company, it's like asking me, 'is it a good time to buy car insurance.' I always want to own some gold."

