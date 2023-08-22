Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Marathon Oil is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Oil: "I think it's a very inexpensive stock, I think you should buy it here."

Enphase: "Enphase just keeps going down...I think at this price it does seem very cheap. I don't know...It is just an unmitigated disaster, that's because it needs financing."

Coherent: "They have a lot of different semiconductor-like components, but they're not making money, and we're just not going to recommend a stock that's not making money."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Icahn Enterprises: "What a mess. I have no idea what it is, I have no idea how it makes its money. I just think it's totally opaque. I say stay away."

Barrick Gold: "Look, I think gold is an insurance company, it's like asking me, 'is it a good time to buy car insurance.' I always want to own some gold."

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Malaysia eyes more investments to enlarge EV footprint after landmark Tesla deal

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: When yields are this high, why buy stocks?

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us