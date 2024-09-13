Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Motorola Solutions ‘just coins money'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Motorola Solutions: "This is a company that does two-way radios, it does bar codes, it does lots of government infrastructure, and it just coins money."

Federated Hermes: "That's an investment management company that I do not know well."

Gerdau: "GGB is a company that I don't really care fore. If you want steel, you do Nucor."

Domino's Pizza: "...Domino's itself did screw up. They didn't know that they had a weak franchise that was missing its numbers from overseas, and that caused people to think that, wait a second, maybe they're not as in control of their destiny as we thought. And that's why the stock's going down, and that is an actual worry for me too.

