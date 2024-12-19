Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘M&T Bank is a buy'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Walmart: "I like Walmart."
Royalty Pharma: "Disappointing stock...I want you to stick with it, I would not get rid of the stock here, it's too good a company."
Magna International: "The autos are the worst place to be...I would not want to own that stock."
M&T Bank: "MTB is a very, very good company. I would be buying it here."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC