Cramer's Lightning Round: Occidental Petroleum Is ‘the Only Oil Stock That I Don't Like Here'

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

EQRx Inc.: "What certain companies have to do is, they have to buy biotech companies. This is the kind of company that needs to be bought. It shouldn't be independent."

DigitalOcean Holdings: "It sells at 190 times earnings. I'm not recommending anything that's north of 50 times earnings. That's just my new rule discipline to get me through this tough time."

Occidental Petroleum: "It's the only oil stock that I don't like here."

Cue Health: "We have too many tests, what can I say? Even the best that have tests are crumbling here, so that one has to crumble right along with it."

ADT Inc.: "Nah. There's nothing there in ADT. That should never have come public. That was another one of those where they just got you."

