Cramer's Lightning Round: PayPal is a buy

Cramer's Lightning Round: PayPal is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

PayPal: "I am a buyer of PayPal."

Rivian: "Rivian's got the money to be able to make it. That doesn't mean that the stock is a buy, it does mean they're going to make it. So, I would say you've got to let it percolate. But it's not anytime soon."

Southern Company: "I think you're fine...Let's say it's a baby growth story."

CVS: "I'm concerned about CVS...Let's just keep it on ice for the moment."

Home Depot: "...Home Depot is good."

Palantir: "Palantir is a cold stock. I don't have anything to say about it."

Energy Transfer: "I am a buyer of Energy Transfer."

