Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: PepsiCo is ‘just too darn hard'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intuitive Machines: "It makes no money...That said, look: I know a hot stock when I see it. I'm not going to fight the speculation for space...I'm not going to bless it, but I'm not going to fight it."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

PepsiCo: "It's just become just too darn hard...I think it goes lower."

Occidental Petroleum: "I think it's ok...Coterra is the way I like to do this thing."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Globe Life: "It's fine. It's not exciting, it's not boring, it's just fine."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Williams-Sonoma CEO explains pricing strategy after earnings beat

news 39 mins ago

Asia markets mostly fall as investors assess Nvidia results, Adani charges

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us