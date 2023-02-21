Cramer's Lightning Round: Pfizer Is a Buy in a Market Slowdown

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Impinj Inc.: "It is a great company. Problem is it's not a great stock...You've got to wait for it to come down before you buy any Impinj."

AST Spacemobile Inc.: "They're not making any money."

Petco: "It is at $10, which tells me, believe it or not, something's wrong. I say don't buy Petco."

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.: "Let's zoom out...I don't need another marketer."

Pfizer Inc.: "If there is going to be a slow down, I want to buy Pfizer."

