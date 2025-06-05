Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: RELX is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

RELX: "[buy, buy buy!] RELX, two thumbs up."

Altria: "I personally would not own Altria. Why? Because I don't like what the do."

Lincoln National: "No, we're not going to recommend that stock...We're going to buy Chubb."

EHang: "I'm not going to really want to do a lot of China right now."

