Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Fisker

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Fisker: "Like the car, sell the stock."
AutoNation: "Something is wrong, obviously people are very worried about credit now in cars, but I'm not going to tell you to sell a stock that sells at five times earnings, even though I think that means it's not going to make the estimates."
Petroleo Brasileiro: "This stock has run too much for me, even though it sells at six times earnings. I'm a seller of PBR."
Nu: "This is another stock from Latin America that I think I would sell, it's moved up so much...in this lousy market, why am I going to push that kind of stock?"
Iridium: "It was supposed to be making money and now expects to lose money. We're not going to recommend stocks that are losing money."
Bristol-Myers: "No...I'm not saying it lost its way, I'm saying I don't like the big pharma stocks, and they do not have the pipeline that they once had. I'm not going to push Bristol-Myers. Never buy a drug stock just for the yield."
