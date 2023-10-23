Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Fisker

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Fisker: "Like the car, sell the stock."

AutoNation: "Something is wrong, obviously people are very worried about credit now in cars, but I'm not going to tell you to sell a stock that sells at five times earnings, even though I think that means it's not going to make the estimates."

Petroleo Brasileiro: "This stock has run too much for me, even though it sells at six times earnings. I'm a seller of PBR."

Nu: "This is another stock from Latin America that I think I would sell, it's moved up so much...in this lousy market, why am I going to push that kind of stock?"

Iridium: "It was supposed to be making money and now expects to lose money. We're not going to recommend stocks that are losing money."

Bristol-Myers: "No...I'm not saying it lost its way, I'm saying I don't like the big pharma stocks, and they do not have the pipeline that they once had. I'm not going to push Bristol-Myers. Never buy a drug stock just for the yield."

