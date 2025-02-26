Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Wendy's

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wendy's: "You're going to sell Wendy's tomorrow and you're going to buy Texas Roadhouse."

Enterprise Products Partners: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Vertiv: "...If tomorrow Nvidia pulls the rug and says things aren't that good, then Vertiv goes down 10% and that's when we buy it."

Uranium Energy: "...I'm not going to tell you to sell it down here. Can't tell you to buy it, though."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

