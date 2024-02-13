Cramer's Lightning Round: Sempra is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Iron Mountain: "It's a stock that I've liked for a long time. The yield's only 4%, why? Because the stock's gone up so much. I reiterate that I like the stock."

Toyota: "This is a very tough one to be able to come in and buy stock up $5, but I will tell you that I think Toyota is going higher. Buy some and then wait for it to come down."

Dick's Sporting Goods: "...Wait for it to come down, I hate a parabolic move, and that's exactly what you're getting there. I don't like it straight up, so wait."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rockwell Automation: "Rockwell is in the penalty box. That was a miserable quarter. I can't recommend a stock that just had a bad quarter."

Joby Aviation: "They've got to come closer to profitability, they really do. They're so far from profitability I cannot recommend them. It's just too painful."

Palantir: "I think that Palantir quarter was good, I know the stock is straight up, I would like it to come in a little, but it might not."

Sempra: "I like Sempra very, very much. And, you know, it's come down here to the point where you can get a good yield and some growth. I would actually pull the trigger and buy that stock right here [buy, buy, buy]."

Dutch Bros: "I need to see a good quarter."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com