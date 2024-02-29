Cramer's Lightning Round: Signet Jewelers is a winner

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Signet Jewelers: "I think Gina Drosos is doing a remarkable job...You've got a winner there."

Equinix: "I can't recommend it, it's just up so much...But I do like it very much."

Infosys: "Smart consulting company...I like the stock."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Commercial Metals: "It's a winner."

Amkor: "You got a winner."

Arm: "There is going to be what's known as a lock-up expiration where Softbank is going to be able to sell a lot of stock...If you want to buy some right now and then wait for that lock-up to end."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com