Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Ford Motor Over Stellantis

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies: "It's just a world of hurt, but at $5 [per share], let's just roll with it."

Matson Inc: "I think that company ultimately is going to come under pressure. There is a lot of sense that maybe these shipping companies make a little too much money."

Stellantis: "Like Stellantis, but let's stick with Ford. All we need is Ford. Under $15, that's terrific."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford Motor.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com