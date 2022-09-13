Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Ford Motor Over Stellantis

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies: "It's just a world of hurt, but at $5 [per share], let's just roll with it."

Matson Inc: "I think that company ultimately is going to come under pressure. There is a lot of sense that maybe these shipping companies make a little too much money."

Stellantis: "Like Stellantis, but let's stick with Ford. All we need is Ford. Under $15, that's terrific."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Ford Motor.

