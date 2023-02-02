Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Netflix

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
GameStop Corp: "I like great American stories. I don't like that whole group."
Netflix Inc: "You got the pain, you get the gain. Stick with it."
GE Healthcare Technologies Inc: "I like the stock. I like the management. I say, stay along."
DraftKings Inc: "Stock could come around, but it's got to be 50 states before we get there."
Medtronic PLC: "Medtronic right now is not being run well. ... I want you to stay away from that."
