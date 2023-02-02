Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Netflix

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GameStop Corp: "I like great American stories. I don't like that whole group."

Netflix Inc: "You got the pain, you get the gain. Stick with it."

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc: "I like the stock. I like the management. I say, stay along."

DraftKings Inc: "Stock could come around, but it's got to be 50 states before we get there."

Medtronic PLC: "Medtronic right now is not being run well. ... I want you to stay away from that."

