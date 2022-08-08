Cramer's Lightning Round: Sunrun Is Too Speculative for Me

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think it's a terrific stock. ... I want you to buy it."

Citigroup Inc: "It's a very inexpensive stock but I think it's going to stay inexpensive, and I'd much rather see you in Morgan Stanley."

Sunrun Inc: "It's too speculative for me."

Cadence Design Systems Inc: "I think it's fabulous. It's been one of the greatest performers since the show began. ... I think you've got a real winner there."

Encore Capital Group Inc: "It is too dangerous going into a possible Fed-mandated recession."

MP Materials Corp: "I felt good about them, because you know I think they're one of the few SPACs that has any staying power."

Stem Inc: "I am not the call when it comes to that energy storage solution business."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.

