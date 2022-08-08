Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sunrun Is Too Speculative for Me

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think it's a terrific stock. ... I want you to buy it."

Citigroup Inc: "It's a very inexpensive stock but I think it's going to stay inexpensive, and I'd much rather see you in Morgan Stanley."

Sunrun Inc: "It's too speculative for me."

Cadence Design Systems Inc: "I think it's fabulous. It's been one of the greatest performers since the show began. ... I think you've got a real winner there."

Encore Capital Group Inc: "It is too dangerous going into a possible Fed-mandated recession."

MP Materials Corp: "I felt good about them, because you know I think they're one of the few SPACs that has any staying power."

Stem Inc: "I am not the call when it comes to that energy storage solution business."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.

