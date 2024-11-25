Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Symbotic is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Symbotic: "This is a very hot sector. The good news here, this company does make money. And so, therefore, I am going to bless it as a buy."

Tetra Tech: "...I didn't think the quarter was that bad. I actually am inclined to buy, not sell TTEK."

Linde: "It is not a speculative stock, it is a very good company...Linde is a terrific company."

Brookfield: "This stock has been pretty much straight up, and, you know what, it's not done."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Linde.

