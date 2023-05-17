Cramer's Lightning Round: Tesla Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tesla: "I would say absolutely, yes, I would add Tesla."

Magellan Midstream Partners: "I say, take the money and stock and run!"

Lantheus Holdings: "You know, I love these medical device companies. The answer is yes, and I know it's run a lot, but when you get them in the sweet spot like that, they're not going to be done."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Himax Technologies: "The only problem is in Taiwan. I don't want the risk. Look, I listen to Elon Musk last night, and I'm going to be addressing the question about what happens to Taiwan, but I don't need that headache on top of the headache of owning semiconductor stock that just advanced too much."

STEM: "STEM, they blew it. Listen, they just blew it. They did not deliver, and that's what happens periodically, and it's such a bummer, and I am sorry."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com