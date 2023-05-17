Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Tesla Is a Buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tesla: "I would say absolutely, yes, I would add Tesla."

Magellan Midstream Partners: "I say, take the money and stock and run!"

Lantheus Holdings: "You know, I love these medical device companies. The answer is yes, and I know it's run a lot, but when you get them in the sweet spot like that, they're not going to be done."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Himax Technologies: "The only problem is in Taiwan. I don't want the risk. Look, I listen to Elon Musk last night, and I'm going to be addressing the question about what happens to Taiwan, but I don't need that headache on top of the headache of owning semiconductor stock that just advanced too much."

STEM: "STEM, they blew it. Listen, they just blew it. They did not deliver, and that's what happens periodically, and it's such a bummer, and I am sorry."

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Walmart, Take-Two Interactive, Bath & Body Works and More

news 45 mins ago

Charm Gets $53 Million to Turn Corn Leftovers Into Oil and Inject It Into Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us