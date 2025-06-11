Cramer's Lightning Round: Union Pacific is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical: "I'm getting tired of the orphan drug model...I don't think it works now."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Union Pacific: "I think it's a buy...I think it's a really good stock to own."

GitLab: "I was prepared for disappointment and I got it...I just do not want enterprise software. I think they're all too expensive."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

ARS Pharmaceuticals: "I like their model...It's a great flier. Someone needs that technology, someone's going to pay for it."

NuScale Power: "...If it does an offering here, that's when I'd buy. I'd wait for the stock offering after what happened with Oklo tonight."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com