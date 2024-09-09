Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertiv is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AES: "I think it's good...It's very inexpensive, let's go for it."

NextEra Energy: "I don't get this. I've got to find out what's the truth, and then we'll come back with a more considerate opinion."

Vertiv: "Vertiv's come down enough [buy, buy, buy!]."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Hertz: "...That stock really does have me very concerned."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com