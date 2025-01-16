Cramer's Lightning Round: Virtu Financial is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Amazon: "...I think it'll be higher long term. I've been behind it now for twenty years, I'm not changing my view."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Alignment Healthcare: "I do not know Alignment Healthcare."

MicroStrategy: "It's a super, super hyped up version of bitcoin...If you love bitcoin, you're going to really love that stock.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Virtu Financial: "I think it's a very inexpensive fintech company...I think you should buy the stock."

Best Buy: "I feel very, very strongly that Best Buy is too cheap down here...I don't want to give up on Best Buy."

FTAI Aviation: "I would hold on to that."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon and Best Buy.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com