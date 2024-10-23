Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Wait for a pullback' with Eli Lilly

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viper Energy: "I think you can own it."

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Nextracker: "No. Nextracker's a mistake that I made."

Trump Media & Technology: "That is what I call an opaque company...There's just not enough information. No analysts, no coverage."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Eli Lilly: "I would not buy the stock at this level. I would wait for a pullback."

Dutch Bros: "I like the situation."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Jim Cramer explains why Boeing is a buy even after a troubled quarter: ‘They'll be fine once they raise the cash'

news 32 mins ago

Jim Cramer on the market pull-back: Don't miss the sale

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly and Nextracker.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us