news

Cramer's week ahead: Don't buy Twilio

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Resmed: "...I like the stock."

Twilio: "I think they hype's too great on Twilio...I don't want to buy Twilio here."

NiSource: "I've liked NiSource forever...I think you've got a good one there."

Reddit: "I think this is a good to start a position...I don't want to buy up six, if it comes in on Monday or Tuesday, buy a little."

Alcoa: "I'm worried about aluminum want to stay away."

Alphabet: "I'm concerned."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Alphabet.

