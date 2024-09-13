Cramer's week ahead: Fed rate decision, earnings from Darden and Cracker Barrel

CNBC's Jim Cramer is eyeing the long-awaited interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve and earnings from restaurant chain companies Darden and Cracker Barrel.

Investors are broadly expecting the central bank to issue a rate cut but are unsure whether it will be by 25 or 50 basis points. Cramer said he's betting on the former.

"There's simply no reason for the Fed to take that chance when it can simply hit us with a series of thoughtful 25 basis point cuts that neither reignite inflation nor cause panic," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday guided investors through next week's top Wall Street action, highlighting a long-awaited interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve and earnings from restaurant chain companies Darden and Cracker Barrel.

Investors are broadly expecting the central bank to issue a rate cut but are unsure whether it will be by 25 or 50 basis points. Cramer said he's betting on the former, saying he thinks the Fed should be measured when making cuts and not risk an inflation flareup. He added that a 50 basis point cut would signal that something is up with the economy and may spur panic on Wall Street.

"There's simply no reason for the Fed to take that chance when it can simply hit us with a series of thoughtful 25 basis point cuts that neither reignite inflation nor cause panic," he said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

On Monday, Cramer will be paying attention to an investor event from biotech company Regeneron. He said the company could present new drugs, and he'll be focused on its up-and-coming obesity drug. The treatment is meant to help patients lose weight without losing muscle, an issue that can occur when using similar medicines.

Tuesday brings retail sales figures for August from the Commerce Department, which Cramer labeled as the last piece of significant data before the Fed's decision. He said the report is a good metric for consumer spending, and he predicted weak numbers.

The Fed meeting takes place on Wednesday, coupled with earnings from General Mills. Cramer said the packaged food company is trying to upgrade its portfolio, nothing that it sold its North American yogurt business, but that its remaining pet food and snack franchises remain solid. He added that he thinks the stock is a bargain, but cautioned that Wall Street tends to sell stocks from that sector when the Fed cuts rates.

On Thursday, Olive Garden-parent Darden, Cracker Barrel and FedEx are set to report. Cramer said he's unsure about the outcome of Darden's report, but asserted that Cracker Barrel is a "work in progress," saying management can turn business around, but perhaps not quite yet. He was optimistic about FedEx's ability to pull off a "gigantic turnaround."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com