Cramer's week ahead: Inflation data and tariff news

CNBC's Jim Cramer walked investors through next week on Wall Street, highlighting the release of a key inflation metric and the day when the Trump administration has threatened to impose another round of tariffs. Cramer also gave advice about how to handle one's portfolio through potential continued declines.

"If you have some cash on the sidelines, I'd actually put a small amount…of money to work into the abyss of Tuesday," he said. "Then you can put more money to work on Friday if we get knocked down by an overheated labor report."

Monday brings earnings from PVH, the apparel company that owns brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Cramer said some investors have become used to disappointing earnings from the retail sector, and there's "still little hope" PVH can beat the estimates, even as analysts have cut their predictions.

On Wednesday, some of President Donald Trump's new tariff increases are set to take effect. He has also said he will announce reciprocal levies on a lot of U.S. trading partners. The corporate world at large remains worried about the consequences of broad tariff hikes, and uncertain trade policy has plagued the market for months. Cramer suggested Trump may at some point recognize that investors are weathering substantial losses, but it may take time to get there because of the big gains earned over the past decade. But Cramer said he bets Trump will "ease up on the tariff rhetoric" if the market decline gets bad enough, but that hasn't happened yet.

Wednesday also brings earnings results from RH, an upscale home furnishings retailer previously know as Restoration Hardware. Cramer pointed out that the stock has seen a serious decline not unlike others in the sector. He said he'd usually say "wait for the bounce," but "events out of Washington weigh too heavily on the market to make that bet."

Conagra will report on Thursday, and Cramer said the packaged food company's more than 5% yield makes him think there's "something's very awry here."

Friday brings the nonfarm payrolls report from the Labor Department, which is a key inflation metric for the Federal Reserve. Cramer said that because of the inflationary tariffs, bullish investors are hoping for slow job growth and no wage growth. Any other results, Cramer said, will trigger discussion of stagflation and "definitive chatter about a bear market."

