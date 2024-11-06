Crypto's $245 million campaign finance operation filled airwaves with ads not about crypto

The crypto industry raised more than $245 million from a mix of corporations and individual contributors this cycle.

The sector accounted for nearly half of all corporate money raised.

In pouring money into ads, the groups weren't focused on informing voters about crypto.

LAS VEGAS — In Nevada's 4th Congressional District, a crypto PAC spent nearly $2 million on ads this cycle to support the reelection of Steven Horsford, a Democratic congressman who's voted in favor of some major pro-crypto bills.

But watching the ads, you'd learn nothing about that agenda.

"He's leading on jobs, bringing good paying union jobs to Nevada and rebuilding our infrastructure," one 30-second commercial says. "He capped insulin prices at $35 a month," and "worked multiple jobs to support his hard working single mother and siblings in Congress."

The ad wraps up with the disclosure, "Fairshake is responsible for the content of this ad."

Fairshake was the largest crypto-aligned super PAC in the 2024 election cycle, spending piles of cash to support crypto allies and vote out antagonists across the country. The group brought in $170 million, accounting for a huge chunk of the amount raised by crypto-related PACs and other groups, which totaled more than $245 million, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Crypto has accounted for nearly half of all corporate money flowing into the election, according to a report from nonprofit watchdog Public Citizen. No other sector is close. That includes oil companies and banks, which have historically been big political contributors. Crypto even outpaced Elon Musk, the world's richest person, who spent tens of millions of dollars to try and get Republican nominee Donald Trump back in the White House in his contest against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

A big part of the crypto industry's strategy when it came to distributing cash was to identify key races and then flood the zone.

Industry advocacy group Stand With Crypto Alliance, launched by Coinbase last year, developed a grading system for the presidential race and for House and Senate candidates across the country, helping it determine where to spend.

Horsford received an A grade based on his public comments and his voting history while in office. His campaign received money from Fairshake as well as individual donations from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, venture capitalist and longtime crypto investor Reid Hoffman and billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Nevada is home to two of the thirteen "critical elections" singled out by Stand with Crypto, a designation the group defines as races that are "critical to the future of crypto in America." In addition to Horsford's election, the other Nevada race is the Senate contest between Democratic incumbent Jackie Rosen and Republican challenger Sam Brown. Both candidates received an A grade.

According to data shared by Stand with Crypto, 385,000 Nevadans are crypto owners, and more than 16,000 people in the state have signed up to be advocates for the group, which made a stop in Las Vegas in September as part of a multi-state tour.

The other races deemed critical were for Senate in Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Maryland, and for specific House contests in Colorado, Iowa and Oregon.

To reach potential voters, Fairshake isn't talking a lot about crypto. Nor are its affiliate PACs, which have names like Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress. They've collectively spent more than $135 million this cycle, mostly on ads.

"Not mentioning crypto assets explicitly is probably a savvy move to avoid alienating voters who prefer traditional currencies and might be put off by connections to crypto," said David Nickerson, an associate professor of political science at Temple University who worked in the analytics department for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012.

The biggest single target of crypto money this cycle was Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Democratic chair of the Senate Banking Committee. Brown backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in holding hearings on whether digital tokens were tied to terrorism.

In December, Brown told journalists that he wasn't concerned about the crypto industry's rumblings against him.

"Bring em' on," Politico quoted Brown as saying to a crowd of reporters.

Some $40 million of crypto money has been directed at defeating Brown, and one PAC has paid for five ads designed to boost awareness of Republican rival Bernie Moreno, a blockchain entrepreneur. The race is crucial in determining which party will control the Senate.

Protect Progress, a PAC affiliated with Fairshake, has given more than $10 million apiece to Senate candidates in Arizona and Michigan. In Arizona, the group favors Democrat Ruben Gallego, who is vying for the seat being vacated by Kyrsten Sinema. In Michigan, the preferred choice is Elissa Slotkin, who is currently a Democratic House member.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter lost in the primary for the California Senate after Fairshake spent over $10 million in ads against her. Defend American Jobs spent more than $3 million to support Republican Jim Justice in West Virginia, who has been declared the winner in West Virginia, replacing exiting Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

