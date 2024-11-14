Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CSX CEO talks tariffs and manufacturing: ‘As long as the economy's growing, we'll be a part of it'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CSX train at Seagirt Marine Terminal, Port of Baltimore.
Baltimore Sun | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
  • CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs discussed what a change in tariffs and manufacturing might mean for the railroad line.
  • "From our standpoint, actually, as long as it's coming to the U.S., we're going to move it somewhere," Hinrichs said. "If tariffs change the trade portfolio — as long as the economy's growing, we'll be a part of it."

CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs discussed what a change in tariffs and manufacturing might mean for the railroad line in a Thursday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, explaining why he thinks his company is well-positioned.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"From our standpoint, actually, as long as it's coming to the U.S., we're going to move it somewhere," Hinrichs said. "If tariffs change the trade portfolio — as long as the economy's growing, we'll be a part of it."

CSX operates primarily on the East Coast, providing rail and intermodal freight transport services. It is present in dozens of port cities and transports domestic and international goods.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to raise tariffs substantially when he takes office, which could change trade patterns, especially with China. Hinrichs said CSX's wide range of operations means it can keep business going even if the landscape changes. For example, he said that many materials arriving at West Coast ports need to be moved east, and CSX helps transport them from cities like Chicago or Memphis.

Hinrichs also suggested that an increase in domestic manufacturing would be positive for CSX, something that could be bolstered by the Trump administration's tariff policies. According to Hinrichs, many corporations want to build big projects in the southeast, where he said CSX is a dominant player. He said the company has 500 industrial development projects in its network, with "another thousand sites, in our inventory as possibilities."

"If it's made in America, we'll move it on rail," he said.

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I'm not going to recommend' Altria

news 14 mins ago

Asia markets poised to climb after Wall Street falls on Fed Chair Powell's comments; China data in focus

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us