CVS Fires Several Employees and Executives After Internal Sexual Harassment Investigation

By Melissa Repko, CNBC

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
  • CVS Health said Friday that it fired several employees, including executives, following an internal investigation into how the company handled sexual harassment complaints.
  • The company also said it will shake up how it handles similar complaints in the future, according to a CVS statement.

CVS Health said Friday that it fired several employees, including executives, following an internal investigation into how the company handled sexual harassment complaints.

The company also said it will shake up how it handles similar complaints in the future, according to a CVS statement. The company did not say how many CVS employees were fired.

In a statement, the drugstore chain and health-care company said it received an anonymous report in late 2021 that alleged misconduct by an employee in field management. It said it hired an outside firm to conduct an independent review. After the probe's conclusion, CVS said it "terminated the individual and others have since been exited from the company for failing to treat allegations with the seriousness we expect."

"We absolutely do not tolerate behavior or actions that are harassing, hostile, abusive or discriminatory," the company said in a statement.

A company spokesman confirmed that CEO Karen Lynch learned about complaints made by at least two female employees who alleged that a New Jersey-based regional store manager touched them inappropriately or harassed them at work.

CVS said in its statement that it has stepped up how it handles internal reports and investigations. It said it is creating an Office of Workplace Assistance, which will be overseen by Lynch.

"The individual leading this function has established an impartial and independent resource to help ensure colleague concerns are handled confidentially and with the utmost importance," the company said. "We recently communicated details on this new resource to all colleagues."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the ousters.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

