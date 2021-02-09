Cyberpunk 2077 Game Developer Says It's Been Hit With a Cyber Attack

CD Projekt said hackers accessed its internal network, collected certain data and left a ransom note threatening to release the source code of its games.

The Polish video game developer said it doesn't believe the compromised systems contained any personal data.

CD Projekt is racing to fix its Cyberpunk 2077 game after a deluge of complaints about bugs and poor performance on older consoles.

LONDON — CD Projekt, the developer of sci-fi game Cyberpunk 2077, said Tuesday it's been hit with a "targeted cyber attack."

The Polish studio said hackers had managed to access its internal network, collected certain data and left a ransom note threatening to release the source code of its games.

"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data," CD Projekt said on Twitter Tuesday.

"We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach."

In its tweet, CD Projekt also included the ransom note from the attackers. The note reads: "If we will not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism."

CD Projekt said it doesn't believe the compromised systems contained any personal data. The company said it has contacted law enforcement and Jan Nowak, the president of Poland's Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensics investigators.

It's been a tough few months for CD Projekt. The company was hit with a deluge of complaints from gamers upon the release of its highly-anticipated Cyberpunk game due to numerous bugs and poor performance on older consoles.

The company has been racing to issue fixes to improve the game's performance. Sony pulled the title from its digital PlayStation Store over the situation, and it's not clear when it will return. Analysts at the time said it was highly rare for a console to delist a AAA game over quality issues.

Shares of CD Projekt sank 4.5% on news of the cyber attack Tuesday. They're down more than 30% since Cyberpunk's release in December.

CD Projekt is also known as the studio behind the critically-acclaimed role-playing title The Witcher 3.