Davos live updates: Business leaders discuss global crises and inflation impacts

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments at the World Economic Forum. See below for the latest updates.

Political and business leaders begin talks at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. national security advisor Jake Sullivan are among the high-profile speakers addressing delegates at the Swiss town's Congress Center.

The official theme of Davos this year is "Rebuilding Trust."

Private company valuations are 'going nuts again,' Cisco CEO says

The valuations of some private companies are 'going nuts again,' according to Cisco's chief executive.

Chuck Robbins said the valuations for companies focusing on new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), had returned to the heyday seen during the low interest rate environment of the pandemic.

"When you get into [generative] AI and some of these other things, we are seeing some of the private valuations are going nuts again," he said during a CNBC-moderated panel event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It is ironic to me that we're so quickly doing this after what we experienced 48 months ago. It's just incredible," he said.

IPO market might open back up in the second quarter, says Nasdaq CEO

Adena Friedman, chair and CEO of Nasdaq, said the market for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) could "open back up again" as investors gain confidence in the second half of the year.

"What happens in the markets — as a result of this notion that there could be a lower cost of capital as we go through the year — is that investors can start to think about how they model company earnings again," she said, speaking on a CNBC-moderated panel.

While last year's market performance was "top heavy," the broader market including small cap companies are starting to see improved valuations, Friedman added.

"They know that the cost of capital is likely to be stable to lower going forward, and I think that will also drive an interest in investors wanting to put risk capital to work which means IPOs ... we could actually have an IPO market open back up again," she said.

Around 85 companies have filed to go public on Nasdaq which want to go public, with activity concentrated in the second quarter, Friedman added.

IMF expects interest rates to come down in the second half of the year

It is "premature" to conclude that central banks will cut rates "aggressively" this year, according to Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the IMF, speaking on CNBC's "The High Rate Reality" panel at Davos.

While inflation has come down, "the job is not done," she added, with tight labor markets in the U.S. and Europe. The IMF expects interest rates to come down in the second half of the year.

Compared to the period after the global financial crisis in 2008, Gopinath said she expected rates to be higher in the next three to four years.

ECB member de Galhau: We are not calendar driven, we are data-driven

French central bank chief François Villeroy de Galhau stressed that it was not possible to say in which season the European Central Bank may cut interest rates this year.

"About the season, why don't I say anything? I said it should be this year, barring major surprises. But...we are not calendar driven, we are data-driven," he said during a CNBC-moderated panel event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On the path of inflation, he added: "It's too early to declare victory … the job is not yet done. That said, interest rate tightening has been quite successful so far, more successful than we thought even at Davos one year ago."

"What we can see on both sides of the Atlantic is something like a soft landing so far."

European Central Bank’s Centeno highlights inflation progress in euro zone

Inflation in the euro zone has been on a "very positive" trajectory, Portugal's central bank governor Mario Centeno said Tuesday, even as his peers on the European Central Bank Governing Council struck a more hawkish tone in recent days.

"We remain data dependent, that's how we frame our decisions ... One of the greatest successes of the ECB lately is being able to anchor expectations for inflation in the medium term at 2%, and this is because we are credible, we have to remain so," Centeno said.

Global leaders discuss 'The High Rate Reality'

Join CNBC at 7.15 a.m. U.K. time where anchor Steve Sedgwick will moderate a panel on "The High Rate Reality," with guests Adena Friedman, CEO of Nasdaq, Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco and Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Bank of France and board member of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The European Central Bank may hold off starting interest rate cuts in 2024, upending market expectations, with Governing Council member Robert Holzmann saying on Monday that those who hoped for rate cuts to start this spring would leave Davos "deeply disappointed."

The panel will talk about whether high rates will become the "new normal" and what that means for markets.

Headline inflation rose to 2.9% in the euro zone in December, up from 2.4% the previous month. The ECB targets inflation at 2%.

