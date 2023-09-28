Delivering Alpha live updates: Elite investors share their top market moves at CNBC's investor summit

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news from the 2023 Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City, where elite investors are sharing their top market calls. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

It's a key moment for investors with the Fed near the end of its hiking cycle but interest rates likely to remain higher for longer as the central bank continues its fight against inflation. Consumers are getting stretched, China's economy is under stress, stocks have been shaky and bond yields are soaring. CNBC's 13th annual CNBC Delivering Alpha brings together elite investors and money managers across equities, fixed income, commodities, real estate, and alternative asset classes to share top ideas on maximizing returns and navigating risks in the market.

Investors see 2023 gain as a bear market bounce, CNBC survey shows

The 13th annual CNBC Delivering Alpha Investor Summit is taking place at a crucial time for markets as investors grow concerned about a further pullback in stocks. A majority of Wall Street investors haven't taken solace in stocks' 2023 gains, thinking the market could retreat further as risk of a recession creeps up, according to the new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

We polled about 300 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money about where they stood on the markets for the rest of 2023 and beyond. The survey was conducted this week.

More than 60% of respondents believe the stock market's gain this year has just been a bear market bounce, seeing more trouble ahead. A total of 39% of investors believe we are already in a new bull market.

Asked about the probability of a recession, 41% of survey respondents said they expect one in the middle of 2024, and 23% said a downturn will arrive later than 12 months from now. Only 14% said they don't expect a recession.

— Yun Li

Investors can get 10% in stocks, but only if you look outside U.S., says Goldman's public investing CIO

With yields of 6% available in the bond market, stocks have to do a lot to deliver on a risk-adjusted basis for investors.

They can, according to Ashish Shah, Goldman Sachs Asset Management CIO of public investing, but only for investors willing to look beyond the U.S. market.

Shah sees the setup in the markets as an "interesting buying opportunity" for equities in India and Japan, among other global markets. "Lots of good things are going on across the globe in equities and one of most important things is looking globally," Shah said in an interview ahead of Delivering Alpha on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

How much should investors who buy overseas stocks expect?

"I think you can get 10% in equities, but you have to look internationally," he said.

The U.S. dollar trend line and the tightness of U.S. balance sheets, combined with bond yields, mean that in the near-term there are headwinds for U.S. dollar-based assets. "It's a nice setup for cheap assets abroad," Shah said, point to reflation trades in India, where there considerable investments related to secular trends taking place, and Japan, where diversification of the supply chain is a tailwind.

And where, he said, "valuations are a lot better than in the U.S."

— Eric Rosenbaum

Wall Street is more interested in making money in China than national security, says Kyle Bass

Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO, said investors and companies that are looking to deepen ties with China as opposed to severing them are making "the wrong bet."

"China's hooks on Wall Street are so deep into us, all of the big players keep saying we need more integration, not less," Bass said on "Squawk Box" in an interview on the sidelines of Delivering Alpha. "They're not interested in our national security, they're interested in making another dollar, and one day we're going to wake up and realize that was the wrong bet."

Bass said that the desire to forge business relationships with China stems from "looking for the cheapest labor, and we're looking for the cheapest labor with counterparties that are adversarial to our way of life and our values system."

He called the situation with China a cold war, and said that "we're not doing a great job but we're starting to protect ourselves."

One way Bass says the U.S. should be protecting itself is through an FTC review of TikTok. "TikTok broadcasts straight into our kids' bedrooms and has never had to obtain an FTC license," he said.

— Ian Thomas

Private equity valuations will drop as more companies face cash crunch, says Ariel Alternatives' CEO

Les Brun, Ariel Alternatives CEO, says private equity valuations will decline as more companies "run out of cash" and need to complete transactions to fund their growth.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" ahead of the Delivering Alpha summit, Brun said the current situation reminds him of the 2008-2009 period when those in private equity with money were able to make a lot more money, but those holding onto assets that had seen their values drop during the crisis were going to see valuations drop even more because there wasn't a sufficient pool of buyers.

The current interest rate environment will add more pressure on valuations.

He said traditional companies are having trouble finding financing at rates that are attractive and transactions have to be completed with either greater amounts of equity or lower valuations. "It has to be one or the other," he said.

"They will have to find ways to do transactions at valuations that are lower than they expected," Brun added.

— Eric Rosenbaum

Bill Ackman on deck this afternoon at Delivering Alpha

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Treasury yields have hit multi-year highs and major stock market averages look poised to cap off a losing September and down quarter. The S&P 500 closed below the 4,300 level for the first time since June earlier this week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted it largest one-day loss since March. Technology stocks have also come under pressure in recent weeks from the threat of rising rates

Comments from Pershing Square's Bill Ackman later today could play a pivotal role in market sentiment. The renowned billionaire hedge fund manager who's been a vocal commentator on inflation, the Federal Reserve and the state of the market is slated to speak with CNBC's Scott Wapner at 4:15 p.m. ET.

— Samantha Subin