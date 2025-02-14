Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Dell shares pop on report of $5 billion deal for AI servers for Elon Musk's xAI

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images
  • Dell would sell $5 billion worth of servers containing Nvidia graphics processing units to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, according to Bloomberg.
  • Musk's company announced a $6 billion funding round in December.

Dell shares rose 4% on Friday following a report from Bloomberg that Elon Musk's startup xAI was preparing an agreement to buy $5 billion in artificial intelligence servers from the hardware maker.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The equipment containing Nvidia's GB200 graphics processing units (GPUs) would be delivered this year, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources.

Many data center gear manufacturers have been seeing growth from selling boxes for training and running AI models. Dell said in November that it had $3.6 billion in quarterly AI server order demand. Dell's total revenue for the latest quarter totaled $24.37 billion, up 10% year over year.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In December, xAI announced a $6 billion funding round. CNBC reported that the Musk startup, which competes with OpenAI, was raising the money to purchase GPUs. The Grok assistant from xAI is available for people to use on X, which is also owned by Musk.

Musk has been building out xAI's facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dell declined to comment. xAI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

Here's the ‘quick and dirty' way to withhold enough taxes from your paycheck, advisor says

news 1 hour ago

Bill Gates regretted leaving Harvard: I spent Microsoft's first year trying to get a friend to ‘take charge,' so I could return

Read the full Bloomberg report here.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us