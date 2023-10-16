Money Report

DeSantis campaign raises $15 million in third quarter, burns through $11 million

By Brian Schwartz,CNBC

Alyssa Pointer | Reuters
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raised $15 million during the third quarter of his primary run for president, while burning through around $11 million.
  • DeSantis raised the amount since July 1 between his campaign and joint fundraising committee titled Team DeSantis 2024.
  • That cash on hand for his campaign puts him behind GOP primary frontrunner Donald Trump and fellow Republican contender Sen. Tim Scott.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential primary campaign raised $15 million over the past three months, while burning through around $11 million during the same period, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The totals represent both the DeSantis campaign and a joint fundraising committee called Team DeSantis 2024.

DeSantis' campaign reported finishing the quarter with a little more than $12 million in cash on hand. The joint fundraising committee reported around $2 million in cash. These figures put the governor well behind GOP primary frontrunner Donald Trump and fellow Republican contender Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

DeSantis trails Trump in polls of likely primary voters by nearly 50 percentage points, according to a tracker from Morning Consult.

DeSantis continued to operate his presidential primary bid at a high burn rate last quarter, despite cutbacks to the number of staffers on the campaign payroll.

The $11 million that the campaign reported spending was roughly equivalent to how much the DeSantis campaign alone raised over the same period, without the help of the joint fundraising committee.

Over $10 million of that was used to pay for operational expenses, including just over $1 million in travel related items.

DeSantis' campaign also reported spending at least $250,000 on private airfare.

