Deutsche Bank posts steeper-than-expected Q4 profit fall and scraps cost target

Legal provisions weighed on the bottom line at Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank, with litigation costs over the fourth quarter coming in at 594 million euros.

Net profit attributable to shareholders hit 106 million euros ($110.4 million) over the period, compared with a 282.39-million-euro forecast.

The bank said it now targets a cost-income ratio of below 65% this year, compared with an initial goal of below 62.5%. It also launched a 750-million-euro share buyback.

Net profit attributable to shareholders hit 106 million euros ($110.4 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with the 282.39 million euros forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts. The result marked a significant fall from the 1.461 billion euros achieved in the third quarter.

Revenue reached 7.224 million euros in the fourth quarter, versus an LSEG analyst poll of 7.125 billion euros — but was eroded by litigation costs over the period to the tune of 594 million euros.

"We are not happy with one-off expenses or surprises and most of these things have really been ... issues arising from the past, sometimes the distant past, the PostBank takeover litigation matter in 2024 is a good example. Which, on a net basis, represents about 900 million of costs in '24," Deutsche Bank CFO James von Moltke told CNBC's Annette Weisbach in a Thursday interview.

"So in a sense, the only good news thing you can say about it: it's behind us. And importantly, therefore, the risk profile of the company is dramatically changed."

The bank said it now targets a cost-income ratio of below 65% this year, compared with an initial goal of below 62.5%. Despite the drop in quarterly profit, Deutsche Bank also launched a 750 million-euro share buyback.

Other fourth-quarter highlights included:

Profit before tax of 583 million euros, down 17% year-on-year;

Provision for credit losses of 420 million euros, down 14% year-on-year;

CET 1 capital ratio, a measure of bank solvency, was 13.8%, unchanged from the third quarter.

