DHS Secretary Kristi Noem robbed at D.C. restaurant

A thief stole Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse while she was dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C.

Noem's bag contained roughly $3,000 in cash, which she had withdrawn to treat her family to dinner and Easter gifts and activities, a DHS spokesperson said.

A thief stole Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse while she was dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNBC.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Noem's bag contained roughly $3,000 in cash, which she had withdrawn to treat her family to dinner and Easter gifts and activities, a DHS spokesperson said Monday.

The bag also contained Noem's passport, makeup, blank checks, her driver's license, keys and medication, according to CNN, which first reported the theft.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The U.S. Secret Service has reviewed security footage that shows an unidentified white male, who wore a medical mask, snatching the bag, CNN reported.

Noem, asked about the theft during the White House Easter Egg Roll later Monday morning, said that it is "not resolved yet."

She told NBC News that the Secret Service is aware of the incident, but that she has not yet spoken to the agency about it.

The Secret Service is still gathering information about the incident, a spokesperson for the agency told CNBC.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.