Disney Relaunches Exclusive 24-Day ‘Around the World' Tour to San Francisco, Tokyo and More—It Costs $115,000 a Person

If you're the ultimate Disney fan looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience — and you have $115,000 — get ready for your dream vacation.

Adventures by Disney is relaunching a 24-day private jet around-the-world tour of its theme parks. In addition to visiting all 12 amusement parks like Tokyo Disneyland and Paris Disneyland, guests will also travel to three iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower.

The $115,000 per person price tag covers a stay in world-class accommodations, including several Disneyland Hotels around the world, and direct flights to each location aboard a VIP-configured plane.

The private jet has a dedicated flight crew, an in-flight chef, three staff members, and a traveling physician.

The two Disney private jet adventures are slated for 2024. The first starts in Los Angeles on June 16 and ends in Orlando on July 9. The second trip will take the same route and runs from July 28 to August 20.

The tour will stop in nine locations: Anaheim, California; San Francisco, California; Tokyo, Japan; Shanghai, China; Hong Kong, Agra, India; Cairo, Egypt; Paris, France; and Orlando, Florida.

The trip includes 69 meals — 23 breakfasts, 23 lunches and 23 dinners — and 31 site visits.

Guests will have personal access to Disney experts and staff, including three Adventure Guides, Imagineers, and other surprise guests.

travelers will also have access to opportunities not available to the public, including a rare and exclusive tour of the iconic Disney transportation system, according to the press release.

Disney says travelers must be at least 12 years old but provided a suggested age of 14 and up.

