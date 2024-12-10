Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Dodge maker Stellantis and China's CATL team up to build $4.3 billion EV battery plant in Spain

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Stellantis worker at work inside of the new Hybrid and PHEV Vehicles Stellantis Group eDCT Assembly Plant on April 10, 2024 in Turin, Italy.
Stefano Guidi | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Automaker Stellantis and Chinese battery giant CATL on Tuesday announced plans to jointly build a 4.1 billion euro ($4.3 billion) lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Spain.
  • Dodge maker Stellantis said the plant will boost the car giant's "best-in-class" LFP credentials in Europe, enabling the company to offer more high-quality and affordable battery-electric passenger cars and SUVs.
  • It comes at a time when Europe's automakers are facing a perfect storm of challenges on the road to full electrification.

Automaker Stellantis and Chinese battery giant CATL on Tuesday announced plans to jointly build a 4.1 billion euro ($4.3 billion), large-scale lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Spain.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 50-50 joint venture could reach up to 50 gigawatt hours, subject to the evolution of the market for electric vehicles in Europe and requisite government support.

The facility will be built at Stellantis' Zaragoza site in northeastern Spain and is expected to be up and running by the end of 2026.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dodge maker Stellantis said the plant will boost the car giant's "best-in-class" LFP credentials in Europe, enabling the company to make more high-quality and affordable battery-electric passenger cars and SUVs.

It comes at a time when Europe's automakers are facing a perfect storm of challenges on the road to full electrification, including a lack of affordable models, a slower-than-anticipated rollout of charging points and the prospect of targeted U.S. tariffs.

"This important joint venture with our partner CATL will bring innovative battery production to a manufacturing site that is already a leader in clean and renewable energy, helping drive a 360-degree sustainable approach," Stellantis Chairman John Elkann said in a statement.

Money Report

news 60 mins ago

Treasury yields little changed as investors await fresh inflation data

news 1 hour ago

Surprise RBI governor pick signals India may cut rates as soon as February, economists say

Elkann also thanked Spanish authorities for their support.

Shares of Milan-listed Stellantis traded 0.2% higher on Tuesday morning. The stock price has plummeted more than 38% year-to-date.

A high power LFP battery cell on display at the Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) booth at the IAA Transportation fair in Hannover, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. The commercial vehicle exhibition runs until Sept. 22.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A high power LFP battery cell on display at the Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) booth at the IAA Transportation fair in Hannover, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. The commercial vehicle exhibition runs until Sept. 22.

Stellantis and CATL, one of the world's biggest battery producers, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding in November last year for the local supply of LFP battery cells and modules for electric vehicle production in Europe.

"I believe our cutting-edge battery technology and outstanding operation knowhow combined with Stellantis' decades-long experience in running business locally in Zaragoza will ensure a major success story in the industry," Robin Zeng, CEO and chairman of CATL, said in a statement.

"CATL's goal is to make zero-carbon technology accessible across the globe, and we look forward to cooperating with our partners globally through more innovative cooperation models," he added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us