Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DOJ charges man in arson attacks on Tesla showroom, Republican HQ in New Mexico

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Republican Party headquarters is damaged in a fire in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., in this handout image released on March 30, 2025.
New Mexico GOP | Via Reuters
  • The Department of Justice charged a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks in Albuquerque targeting a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters.
  • Albuquerque resident Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the DOJ said in a press release.
  • Tesla has become a target attacks and vandalism as CEO Elon Musk has courted controversy for his oversight of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

The Department of Justice on Monday said it charged a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks in Albuquerque targeting a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Albuquerque resident Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the DOJ said in a press release.

The arrest is the latest in a series of criminal cases filed in connection with attacks on Tesla properties, as the electric vehicle maker led by Elon Musk has become a magnet for controversy over his control of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Jamison Wagner, 40 Driver's License.
Source: D.O.J.
Jamison Wagner, 40 Driver's License.

"Hurling firebombs is not political protest," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in the release. "It is a dangerous felony that we will prosecute to the maximum extent."

Wagner is being held in custody pending a to-be-set detention hearing, the DOJ said.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

A Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack. Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, one of which was significantly damaged.
Source: D.O.J.
A Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack. Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, one of which was significantly damaged.

Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Too much mindless scrolling can shrink your attention span: ‘The problem is we can't pull ourselves out,' psychologist says

news 26 mins ago

There's another surprise tax deadline on April 15. Here's how to avoid penalties, experts say

CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us