DOJ charges man in arson attacks on Tesla showroom, Republican HQ in New Mexico

The Department of Justice charged a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks in Albuquerque targeting a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters.

Albuquerque resident Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the DOJ said in a press release.

Tesla has become a target attacks and vandalism as CEO Elon Musk has courted controversy for his oversight of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

The Department of Justice on Monday said it charged a New Mexico man in connection with arson attacks in Albuquerque targeting a Tesla showroom and the state's Republican Party headquarters.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Albuquerque resident Jamison Wagner, 40, faces two federal counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives, the DOJ said in a press release.

The arrest is the latest in a series of criminal cases filed in connection with attacks on Tesla properties, as the electric vehicle maker led by Elon Musk has become a magnet for controversy over his control of President Donald Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Source: D.O.J.

"Hurling firebombs is not political protest," Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in the release. "It is a dangerous felony that we will prosecute to the maximum extent."

Wagner is being held in custody pending a to-be-set detention hearing, the DOJ said.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Source: D.O.J.

Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.