Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DOJ offers new Eric Adams case dismissal justification ahead of key hearing

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at Bellevue Hospital Center on Feb. 18, 2025 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • A top Department of Justice official offered a new rationale for the DOJ's controversial decision to ask a federal judge to dismiss its criminal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
  • DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle in a series of 20 tweets questioned the legal theories used by prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office to obtain an indictment against Adams last year.
  • Mizelle's tweet thread came less than two hours before DOJ attorneys are scheduled to appear at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to explain to a judge their reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case.

A top Department of Justice official on Wednesday offered a new rationale for the DOJ's controversial decision to ask a federal judge to dismiss its criminal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle in a series of 20 tweets questioned the legal theories used by prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office to obtain an indictment against Adams last year.

"The case against Mayor Adams was just one in a long history of past DOJ actions that represent grave errors of judgement," Mizelle wrote in the first of those tweets.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Mizelle's tweet thread came less than two hours before DOJ attorneys are scheduled to appear at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to explain to a judge their reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case.

And it came days after the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney of Manhattan, Danielle Sassoon, and six other top prosecutors resigned rather than carry out an order by acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove to file the dismissal motion.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

San Francisco 49ers explore 10% minority stake sale at about $9 billion valuation

news 56 mins ago

U.S. housing market could lose nearly $1.5 trillion in value due to rising costs of climate change

That motion, which Bove and other prosecutors filed Friday, says Bove had concluded that continuing the case would interfere with the mayor's ability to govern, "which poses unacceptable threats to public safety, national security, and related federal immigration initiatives and policies."

The court filing also said Bove concluded the dismissal was necessary "because of the appearances of impropriety and risks of interference" with New York's primary and mayoral elections this year.

Sassoon and others have suggested that the DOJ and Adams have engaged in a quid pro quo in which the department agrees to drop the criminal case in exchange for Adams cooperating with the enforcement of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Last week, after meeting with Trump's border czar Tom Homan, the mayor agreed to allow federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into New York City's massive jail complex on Riker's Island.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us