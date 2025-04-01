DOJ to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione in CEO Brian Thompson murder case

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered Department of Justice prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione in connection with the Dec. 4 slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"Luigi Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said.

The Ivy League graduate is accused of killing Thompson as the health insurance executive was headed to an investor meeting in a New York City hotel.

The DOJ said that the attack was an act of "political violence." The department has said Mangione was motivated to spark a discussion about the health care industry.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday said she had ordered federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione for the December slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Luigi Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement issued by the Department of Justice.

"After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again," the attorney general said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Karen Agnifilo, Mangione's lawyer, had no immediate comment on Bondi's statement.

The attorney general's order came nearly two months after U.S. District Judge Katherine Parker appointed an attorney who is a death-penalty expert to Mangione's legal team at the request of the Federal Defenders of New York, an independent organization that represents indigent defendants.

Mangione, 26, is being prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Manhattan with federal crimes, including murder, stalking, and fireams charges, related to Thompson's killing outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4.

Thompson, whose company is the largest payer of health insurance benefits in the United States, was headed into the hotel for an investor meeting of its parent, UnitedHealth Group.

The DOJ, in its statement Tuesday, said that Thompson's "murder was an act of political violence."

"Mangione's actions involved substantial planning and premeditation and because the murder took place in public with bystanders nearby, may have posed grave risk of death to additional persons," the statement said.

Courtesy: UnitedHealth Group

The department previously said that the University of Pennsylvania graduate planned to kill Thompson in an effort to spark public discussion about the health care industry.

Mangione also faces state murder charges and other charges in Manhattan Supreme Court, which is a trial-level court. He faces a maximum possible sentence of life without parole in that case if convicted.

He is being held without bail.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.