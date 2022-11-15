Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces Launch of 2024 Presidential Campaign

[The stream is started at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president Tuesday night in an effort to seize the momentum, and frontrunner status, in a Republican presidential primary field that is empty for now.

In deciding to make his announcement from the ballroom of Mar-a-Lago, his private Palm Beach club, Trump is rejecting the advice of prominent Republicans who cautioned against launching a presidential campaign so soon after the GOP's disappointing midterm election results.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Trump's entry into the race unofficially kicks off the 2024 Republican presidential primary, a contest that has shifted dramatically in the past week.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis's 19-point victory in his reelection campaign on Nov. 8 electrified Republicans nationwide, becoming the brightest spot on a day when Democrats won most of the high-profile Senate and governors' races.

DeSantis is reportedly assembling a presidential campaign team and preparing to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination. Before last week, DeSantis was a long shot for president in 2024, but after Tuesday, he's a strong contender.

Should Trump win the Republican nomination, he will likely face President Joe Biden in a rematch of the 2020 presidential contest. Biden has yet to formally launch his reelection campaign, but plans for a campaign have reportedly solidified in recent weeks.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.